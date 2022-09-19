Lawmakers Call on Justice Dept. to Investigate Migrants Flown to Mass.

Two Cape Cod lawmakers are calling for an investigation by the Department of Justice after 50 migrants were dropped off on Martha's Vineyard last week without warning.

State Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes toured the base Monday morning and met with some of the migrants. They said the migrants used words like "tricked" and "kidnapping" when describing their journey to Massachusetts, and that one migrant told him he thought he was going to Washington, D.C.

Both of the lawmakers said they think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broke the law and called it a "political stunt" using "human beings as political pawns" — a sentiment that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren evoked Monday as well.

The migrants continue to receive services at Joint Base Cape Cod, which has been set up as a temporary shelter. The base is offering housing, meals, medical care and legal assistance, and the lawmakers said all of them have met with immigration attorneys and have been processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The lawyers representing at least 30 of the migrants are calling on U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to formally open investigations into the coordination behind this situation.

The lawyers representing at least 30 of the migrants are calling on U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to formally open investigations into the coordination behind this situation.

Cyr and Fernandes said two of the migrants will be moving off the base as early as Monday to meet up with family in New York. Arrangements are still being made for the others. Officials are also in discussions with districts, including Bourne Public Schools, about enrolling the six children there.