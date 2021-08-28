Capitol City Brings Vaccine Efforts Door-To-Door

Officials in Hartford headed into several neighborhoods today to help educate and offer the option to get vaccinated right to the people's doorsteps.

The city is hoping to get the word out about the importance of getting vaccinated, said city leaders.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Our goal is to remove every barrier we can so there is no reason not to get this vaccine” says Hartford @MayorBronin as the medical professionals and local community health workers get ready to go door to door to educate and get residents vaccinated @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/k9gLy1SP2H — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) August 28, 2021

Community health workers and local medical professionals offered all three vaccines as options in today's community outreach efforts.

This comes on the heels of U.S. regulators giving full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

Now that the FDA has given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine its stamp of full approval, doctors hope that some vaccine skeptics will finally be convinced to get the shot. As NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains, the approval is also likely to lead to more vaccine mandates by employers.

Hartford Health Director, Liany Arroyo, and Acting Commissioner of the State Department of Public Health, Deidre Gifford, kicked off those efforts in the Northeast and Barry Square neighborhoods today.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.