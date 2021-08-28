Capitol City Brings Vaccine Efforts Door-To-Door

Officials in Hartford headed into several neighborhoods today to help educate and offer the option to get vaccinated right to the people's doorsteps.
The city is hoping to get the word out about the importance of getting vaccinated, said city leaders.
Community health workers and local medical professionals offered all three vaccines as options in today's community outreach efforts.
This comes on the heels of U.S. regulators giving full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.
Hartford Health Director, Liany Arroyo, and Acting Commissioner of the State Department of Public Health, Deidre Gifford, kicked off those efforts in the Northeast and Barry Square neighborhoods today.
