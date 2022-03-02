Manchester

Car Crash Knocks Out Power to Part of Manchester

A portion of Manchester is without power after a car crashed into a pole and brought down wires Wednesday night.

Police said they're investigating a single-car crash and drivers were asked to avoid Oakland Street between Sheldon Road and South Street.

The crash knocked out power to some residents in the area. As of 11 p.m., Eversource reported approximately 700 homes without power.

It's unknown if there are any injuries or when power is expected to be restored.

No additional information was immediately available.

