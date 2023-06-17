Bloomfield

Car crashes into Bloomfield store

NBC Connecticut

A car has crashed into a store in Bloomfield on Saturday morning.

It appears the car went through the glass of World Fish Market on Blue Hills Avenue.

The car can be seen on its side with a majority of the vehicle inside of the store.

Authorities have not released details about the collision.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

