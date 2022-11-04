Car Crashes Into Person, Local Supermarket in Newtown

Fire officials are investigating after a car crashed into a local supermarket and hit a pedestrian in Newtown Friday.
Crews said the driver lost control of their car while trying to park, and then struck a person before crashing into the building.
Both the driver and pedestrian were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The supermarket sustained damage, but the structure remained in tact, according to firefighters.
Fire officials were able to mitigate a fluid spill caused by the crash. Police and fire officials are investigating.
