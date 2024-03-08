Power restored to hundreds after car crashes into pole in Waterbury

Power has been restored to hundreds of people left without power after a car crashed into a pole in Waterbury Friday night.

Police said they were called to Meriden Road for a crash involving two cars. Responding officers determined that one of the cars also struck a telephone pole and took off.

The driver of the other car sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash resulted in a power outage in the area. At one point, Eversource reported over a thousand outages.

Meriden Road was closed between Decicco Road and Norris Street but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.