A car hit a person on South Eagleville Road in Mansfield near the UConn campus Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Eastwood Road, according to state police.

Troopers at the scene reported serious injuries to the victim.

That person was taken to the hospital, police said.

South Eagleville Road is shut down while state police investigate the crash.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to find alternate routes.