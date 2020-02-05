Milford

Car Salesman Accused of Issuing Fake Vehicle Insurance Cards to Customers in Milford

Milford police have arrested a car salesman who is accused of issuing fake vehicle insurance cards to customers.

Police said they took 50-year-old Harold Butler, of North Haven, into custody on Tuesday, in regards to an active warrant for his arrest.

Investigators said police received a report from Napoli Kia on Bridgeport Avenue on August 20, 2019, about a fraud and larceny.

The dealership told officers that Butler was issuing fake vehicle insurance cards to customers who bought vehicles at the dealership for an extra fee.

An audit conducted by the dealership revealed there were over 100 transactions, police said.

Detectives conducted a detailed investigation and applied for an arrest warrant for Butler.

Butler is facing a larceny charge and was released on a $25,000 bond. He will appear in court on March 3.

