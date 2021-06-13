Car Show Tradition Continues in Middletown

It was a beautiful day to bring out the classic cars and continue a Middletown tradition with their annual car show.

"We are very excited we expect over 300 cars to come out," said Johanna Bond, Vice President of the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce.

This event has been taking place for nearly 25 years but due to Covid, some changes had to be put in place.

"Normally we do a great huge event down Main Street but because of Covid we have to switch it up and pivot," Bond said.

The event this year will have virtual options for people to navigate if they would like to tune in, but as the cars wind their way through the Middletown area folks are encouraged to wave from the curb if the vehicles pass by their area.

The car show is put on each year for a good cause.

"Everything that’s raised at the gate is given to our Middletown youth program and our Middletown mentor program," Bond said.

Although this is the second year the event will be a bit different, it means the world to the car collectors to get out on the road and showcase their sweet rides.

Cromwell resident Al Waters is more than happy to showcase his vintage 1958 Corvette.

"It’s exciting. I do a lot of shows with this I’ve gotten a lot of awards my biggest reward honestly is not the trophy it’s the 'ooohs' and the 'ahhs' from the people," Waters said.

Vintage sports cars weren't the only on display Sunday. Fred Valente, of Rocky Hill, brought out his 1936 Chevy business coupe.

"I don’t take it out if there’s a cloud in the sky," Valente said. "It has everything you can buy in a new car today. It’s got tinted windows, it’s got Corvette seats. It makes me feel really good because I've got something I’m proud of."