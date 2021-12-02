Car Struck by Gunfire While Driving in Berlin in Random Shooting: Police

A car was struck by gunfire while its owner was driving in Berlin Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of High Road and Atwood Street around 1:30 p.m.

A driver reported his car had been hit by gunfire. He was not injured.

A second caller told police they heard several "pops" and saw someone hanging out the window of a white car. Police confirmed the two calls were about the same incident.

The shooting appears to be random, police said.

The white Infinity Q50 involved in the incident was reported stolen in Berlin last week. It has Connecticut license plate AL16081.

The same car was the subject of some suspicious vehicle complaints in town earlier in the day, police said.