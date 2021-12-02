Berlin

Car Struck by Gunfire While Driving in Berlin in Random Shooting: Police

NBC Connecticut

A car was struck by gunfire while its owner was driving in Berlin Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of High Road and Atwood Street around 1:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A driver reported his car had been hit by gunfire. He was not injured.

A second caller told police they heard several "pops" and saw someone hanging out the window of a white car. Police confirmed the two calls were about the same incident.

Local

westport 28 mins ago

Suspects in Westport Ulta Theft in Custody After Crash on I-95: Police

coronavirus in connecticut 36 mins ago

State's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Hits 6.5%, Hospitalizations Climb

The shooting appears to be random, police said.

The white Infinity Q50 involved in the incident was reported stolen in Berlin last week. It has Connecticut license plate AL16081.

The same car was the subject of some suspicious vehicle complaints in town earlier in the day, police said.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us