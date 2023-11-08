Car struck by train in Norwalk

A car was struck by a train in Norwalk on Wednesday and some Metro North service is temporarily suspended.

Police said Crescent Street is closed from Butler Street to North Water Street after a car and a train collided.

Officers are helping Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police (MTA) police with their investigation.

The Danbury Branch service on Metro North is temporarily suspended between South Norwalk and Wilton due to the collision.

Danbury Branch service is temporarily suspended between South Norwalk and Wilton after a car was struck by a train near Merritt 7. We are attempting to secure buses, but until they are secured and on scene, please consider alternate stations. pic.twitter.com/6G5fy7Q7R1 — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 8, 2023

Authorities have not given an estimate for when the train service will resume or when the road in Norwalk will reopen.

There is no word on if anyone is injured in the crash.