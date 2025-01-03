Cat dead after house fire in Colchester

A cat has died after a house caught fire in Colchester Thursday night.

Fire officials said they were called to a home on Amston Road around 6 p.m.

Responding crews found fire in the living room. The blaze was put under control about an hour later.

Two cats were found inside the home. One died from smoke inhalation and the other was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Several fire agencies assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Colchester Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation.