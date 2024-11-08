Cat dies, several displaced after fire in Hartford

A cat has died and several people were displaced after a fire broke out in Hartford Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to a home in Linnmoore Street in the south end of the city.

Crews said a cat died and another one was rescued. No residents or firefighters were hurt.

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters said the second-alarm blaze extended to all three floors, and flames could be seen on the rear porches of the home.

Seven people are displaced. No additional information was immediately available.