Hartford

Cat dies, several displaced after fire in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A cat has died and several people were displaced after a fire broke out in Hartford Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to a home in Linnmoore Street in the south end of the city.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Crews said a cat died and another one was rescued. No residents or firefighters were hurt.

NBC Connecticut
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters said the second-alarm blaze extended to all three floors, and flames could be seen on the rear porches of the home.

Seven people are displaced. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us