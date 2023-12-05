Cats believed lost in East Haddam fire found alive

A kitten and a cat believed to have been lost in a house fire in East Haddam last week have been found alive.

Several kittens were taken out during the fire on North Moodus Road Thursday.

Firefighters were able to resuscitate one of the kittens. Three other kittens didn't survive.

The surviving month-old kitten was cared for by veterinarians and then adopted by the East Haddam firefighters who rescued him. They named him "Soot."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It turns out Soot's mother and another sibling are still alive as well. The family living in the house told firefighters the mother cat took off during the fire and they later found her alive. The other kitten was taken in by a friend and reunited with its mother.