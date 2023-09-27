CCSU investigates possible food poisoning at on-campus dining hall

Central Connecticut State University is investigating food poisoning that may have happened at an on-campus dining hall.

A university spokesperson said their Environmental Health and Safety Department is working with the City of New Britain Department of Public Health and food service provider Sodexo to investigate possible food poisoning at Hilltop Café.

The university said Hilltop Café is temporarily closed while health officials try to identify the potential cause. The other on-campus dining hall, Memorial Hall, remains open.

Students with symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea and stomach upset can be seen at the Student Wellness Center. They can also be seen by university health service professionals at no cost.

It's unclear how many students are affected. The state Department of Public Health said they've been made aware of the incident are they're gathering more information.