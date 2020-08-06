Cell Phone Towers Losing Capabilities After Isaias: Governor

Cell phone towers in Connecticut are starting to lose their capabilities following the damage and outages from Tropical Storm Isaias, Governor Ned Lamont wrote to President Trump on Wednesday in a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration.

In Danbury, Mayor Mark Boughton said the city is working on bringing in a temporary tower because the batteries are running low on existing towers.

Cell phone service will become spotty as the batteries on the towers drain. We've asked Verizon to bring a temporary tower that we will set up at Broadview Middle School. #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 5, 2020

Verizon said it had crews working through the night to deploy mobile cell sites to areas in the region, including Danbury.

"Commercial power outages continue, so refueling efforts for permanent generators continue in earnest. Verizon crews have also mobilized portable generators to restore power to areas without commercial power or permanent generator backup," according to Verizon spokesperson. In addition, the company said it has mobilized satellite links on trailers to help with connections for cell sites north of Danbury and Mystic.

Some users have reported a loss of data service on their phones but still being able to make phone calls.

Cell phone providers typically assign voice traffic a higher priority than data traffic and they sacrifice data service first to keep phone calls working, according to Dr. Shengli Zhoi, associate head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Connecticut. Zhoi said in the aftermath of a storm, cell towers do decline in operation and available data capability is reduced.