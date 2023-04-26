Chairman of Mohegan Tribe to Attend State Dinner at the White House

The chairman of the Mohegan Tribe will be attending a state dinner at the White House Wednesday night, according to the Mohegan Tribe.

The White House is hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee for a state dinner Wednesday during their visit to the United States in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance.

A statement from the White House calls the U.S.-ROK alliance, "critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world."

The Mohegan Tribe has announced that Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe James Gessner Jr. will attend.

“Congratulations to President Biden and President Yoon as they undertake this historic visit,” Gessner said in a statement.

“The work and governance of the Mohegan Tribe is guided by a centuries-old philosophy of mutual respect, cooperation, and dedication to relationships. That spirit that has driven us to foster new partnerships and undertake new endeavors around the globe, including our deeply valued relationship with the South Korean government built in recent years,” he said.

The Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort set to open in South Korea this year.

The resort at Incheon International Airport in South Korea will be the first destination resort in the world with its own private air terminal, according to the Mohegan website.

NBC Washington reports that the White House released the menu on Monday afternoon.

First Course

Maryland Crab Cake

Cabbage, Kohlrabi, Fennel, and Cucumber Slaw

Gochujang Vinaigrette

Yellow Squash Soup

Cured Strawberries, Perilla Leaf Oil

Ferdinand Albariño “Vista Luna Vineyard” 2020

Main Course

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Butter Bean Grits, Sorghum - Glazed Carrots , Pine Nuts

Glazed Carrots Pine Nuts Januik Merlot “Red Mountain” 2020

Dessert

Banana Split

Lemon Bar Ice Cream, Fresh Berries, Mint Ginger Snap Cookie Crumble, Doenjang Caramel

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs 2019

NBC Washington reports that the entertainment will include Those performers include:

Norm Lewis, who appeared in "Miss Saigon," "Les Miserables," "Porgy and Bess" and "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway

Jessica Vosk, who appeared in the San Francisco Symphony's rendition of "West Side Story," in the most recent Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof," in "Wicked" on Broadway, and as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at Lincoln Center in New York City

Lea Salonga, who appeared in "Miss Saigon" as Kim and won a Tony and in in "Les Miserables" on Broadway. She was the singing voice for two Disney princesses: Mulan and Jasmine.