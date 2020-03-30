Changes in Rail Service Go Into Effect in CT Due to Coronavirus

With declines in the number of people taking trains due to the coronavirus pandemic, some schedule changes are going into effect and the Department of Transportation says cleaning of trains has been increased.

Beginning today, the New Haven Line will operate on an hourly schedule, with extra trains during peak times on weekdays.

The department says this is around 50 percent less than a normal weekday schedule.

The New Canaan Line, Danbury Line and Waterbury Line will also operate on a reduced schedule.

The Hartford Line, both CTrail Hartford Line and Amtrak Hartford Line services, will run on a new special weekday schedule.

Shore Line East will continue to operate on a weekend schedule seven days per week.

Anyone who is taking trains is advised to pre-purchase the rail tickets before boarding.

MTA daily Coronavirus updates can be found at www.mta.info/precautions-against-coronavirus Public

CTTransit:

CTtransit bus service and district services continue to operate and ridership is around 50 percent of a typical weekday, according to the Department of Transportation.

Service providers have been directed to modify boarding procedures and fare collections to protect bus drivers.

In all locations, customers must board from the rear door when available if possible.

Bus services continue to operate on a weekday schedule with some exceptions.

The CTtransit express buses to Hartford are operating on a reduced schedule because of lower ridership.

The public is asked to reserve bus and public transit for essential travel only, such as getting to and from work or for essential needs such as food and medication.

Customers are urged to practice social distancing while waiting at bus stops and while riding the bus.