Cheshire-Based Grocery Distribution Center Hiring Workers

Bozzuto’s, a Cheshire-based grocery wholesale distribution center, is hiring as it works to keep up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it is operating 24/7 to continue to meet an unprecedented demand for grocery retailers from Maine to Maryland.

“As essential goods and critical supply items become increasingly available, we need additional support to get product off of in-bound trailers, into our warehouses, out to stores and into the hands of consumers in need,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions on a short and long-term basis.