Two people hospitalized after Cheshire fire

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Cheshire on Friday morning and several firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials said four people and a dog were in the Rockview Drive home when the fire started and two people and the dog got out safely.

The two other people were taken to the hospital and one was transferred to Bridgeport. No information has been released on their conditions.

Multiple firefighters were treated for minor injuries, according to fire officials.

They said police officers assisted firefighters with rescues.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house.