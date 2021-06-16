Cheshire Husband Honoring Wife Cycling in Upcoming “Closer to Free Ride”

Kathy Yolof cared for what really mattered.

“She doesn’t mention cars or rings, it’s trees or bushes,” said her husband Clay Yolof, in their beautiful Cheshire backyard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

And from that, so much love bloomed: from her backyard, to her two daughters, and her husband clay too.

“Her middle name should have been kindness. She was a sweetheart. She definitely was my better half,” said her husband.

Now, a chair in front of a bush she treasured is noticeably empty.

A rare cancer took Kathy’s life three months ago.

“It’s a traumatic loss. I don’t wish it on anybody,” said her husband of 38 years.

But Kathy’s sunny disposition shined down on us today, as her husband invited community members to cycle with him in honor of Kathy and so many others whose lives were cut short from cancer.

September 11 is the 11th Closer to Free Ride.

“You don’t ever want to use a fun event because it’s not a fun event for what you’re doing, but it’s a meaningful event for everyone that’s there and I think that’s what’s important.”

100% of the money raised goes towards the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center that treated Kathy.

“I’m not the easiest person to please, but the doctors, the staff, the people, just excellent. The care was world class. We went to other places to see what was going on, but we always stayed with Smilow.”

While in person bike details are still being finalized, the ride returns this summer with a virtual option again too.

You can register today.

During Kathy's battle with cancer and a colleague of hers too, Kathy and her family participated on team Pink Pedals.

This year, "Pink Pedals for Kathy."

So when Clay clips into his bike this year, he’ll be thinking of Kathy, someone who cultivated so much love in her backyard and beyond.

He says her life lasted longer because of Kathy’s care right here in Connecticut.

“What they do at Smilow is they give you hope and that’s all you want...Until her last day, she had hope and that’s what you want.”