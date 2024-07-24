Child found with gunshot wound in Monroe: police

A child was found with a gunshot wound in Monroe on Tuesday night, according to police.

Monroe police said officers and EMS responded to the intersection of Route 110 and Osborn Lane at 9:21 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for medical assistance and found a child who had a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.