CIAC to Meet About Spring School Sports

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Board of Control is meeting today to again discuss spring school sports.

CIAC canceled winter sports tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students have been out of school and learning remotely since March and when the CIAC last met on March 18, they decided that it was premature to cancel all of the spring sports season. 

At the time, they said they would review feedback from superintendents, principals, athletic directors, member leagues, medical professionals and coaches and "discuss safe and realistic spring sport experiences."

Since then, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that closed the schools until May 20.

