City Steam Brewery Reopening After Flooding From Burst Pipes

City Steam Brewery in Hartford had to shut down in February when pipes frozen and burst, causing damage to all three levels. On Wednesday night, it will be celebrating with a grand reopening.

There was a lot to remove and replace after the flooding. But now, the renovations are done and City Steam has a grand reopening at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce will be visiting the brewery, which the mayor’s office said is one of Connecticut’s first craft breweries.

The mayor’s office said City Steam Brewery received a $100,000 grant from the City of Hartford’s Small Business Investment Fund to help with the renovations.