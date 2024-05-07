Avon

Police investigate weekend hit-and-run with serious injuries in Avon

By Angela Fortuna

Avon police
NBC Connecticut

Avon police are looking for your help finding the person who fled the scene of a crash with serious injuries over the weekend.

Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened on Waterville Road in the area of Pine Hill Road on Saturday night just after 7 p.m.

A white four-door sedan and three-wheeled motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Officer Erin Connole at 860-409-4244 or econnole@avonct.gov.

