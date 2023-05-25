Civil War Veterans and Soldiers Remembered in Vernon

Honoring the men who fought during the Civil War. The descendants of Union army veterans paid tribute to their service and sacrifice in Vernon for Memorial Day.

As Taps plays at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Vernon, members of the Sons of Union Veterans honor those who fought and died during the Civil War.

“They saved the country at that point, and they gave us in a lot of ways, these guys set up the freedoms we have today," said Frank Niederwerfer.

It hits home for Niederwerfer, who’s paying respects to Charles Dart, an uncle from a few generations ago. Dart was a flag bearer who was shot twice in the Battle of Fredericksburg in December of 1862.

He lived for three and a half weeks before dying from his injuries. Niederwerfer says Dart was interviewed by a Connecticut newspaper while he was wounded.

“They asked him why did he get up, he was the flag bearer. He was hit. He said, ‘I had to, and it was for my country,’ and that was his simple answer,” Niederwerfer said.

That was the case for other Union veterans and soldiers with 145 buried in the cemetery. This included Colonel Thomas Burpee, a Union officer who died during the Battle of Cold Harbor in 1864.

Each grave had an American flag placed by them. Niederwerfer says this is the least people can do for them.

“Recognizing what they did. What they did for this country and their sacrifice because it was a sacrifice,” he said.

Niederwerfer hopes others will take the time to learn about each of the Union soldiers who fought and pay their respects.

“Every man that fought in this war has a story and that is what it’s about, too,” he said.

An estimated 55,000 men from Connecticut fought in the Civil War with about 10% losing their lives.