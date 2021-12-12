Clean Up Underway After Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Bring Down Trees, Cause Power Outages

Clean up is underway after strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday night caused trees to come down and knocked out power to some residents in Connecticut.

Depending where you live, you may remember being able to hear that wind and hard thumping rain crash against your roof. At one point, the weather caused over 2,600 outages in the state.

Now with the Christmas season well underway, this also impacts businesses. Tree farms can face major issues when they have to contend with this sort of weather, but they said the struggle also dates back to the summer.

Wind combined with rain impacted a few businesses that were hoping to see a few more customers come through their doors ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“We’ve had three 100-year floods this summer in the middle of growing season,” said Dzen Tree Farm Owner John Dzen.

"Thirty-four and drizzle, it was just miserable. The wind was whipping and it's just been a very raw day all day today. It definitely hurts sales," Dzen said.

The number of outages are dropping. Eversource is reporting the number has gone down to around 500 in the state and they expect that number to continue to decrease as the morning continues.