Calling all shelters! Share your Clear the Shelters event with NBC Connecticut

This year's big Clear the Shelters event is fast approaching!

Is your shelter looking to participate in the 10th anniversary effort this August?

Fill out our quick form to send in your shelter's event, and NBC Connecticut may be getting in touch with you!

All shelters are welcome to send a response, regardless of past participation.

Click here to access the form. Limit one response per shelter.