Clear the shelters

Calling all shelters! Share your Clear the Shelters event with NBC Connecticut

clear the shelters

This year's big Clear the Shelters event is fast approaching!

Is your shelter looking to participate in the 10th anniversary effort this August?

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fill out our quick form to send in your shelter's event, and NBC Connecticut may be getting in touch with you!

All shelters are welcome to send a response, regardless of past participation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Click here to access the form. Limit one response per shelter.

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us