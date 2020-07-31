Clear The Shelters: Participating Connecticut Shelters

This year’s Clear the Shelters campaign is going to be bigger and better than ever! Now there are two ways you can help local shelters and animals in need – Donate or Adopt!
For the entire month of August, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend through virtual adoptions. You can also help by donating directly to a shelter through GreaterGood.org to support the animals and the shelter heroes who work there.
Participating shelters' adoption information and donation links:
Local
BLOOMFIELD
Dog Star Rescue
Learn more about adopting a pet from Dog Star Rescue
Donate to Dog Star Rescue
BRISTOL
Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter
Learn more about adopting a pet from Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter
Donate to the Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter
EAST HARTFORD
Pack Leaders Rescue of CT
Learn more about adopting a pet from Pack Leaders Rescue of CT
Donate to Pack Leaders Rescue of CT
EAST HARTFORD
Protectors of Animals
Donate to Protectors of Animals
EAST HAVEN
East Haven Animal Shelter
Donate to East Haven Animal Shelter
EAST HAVEN
Tail to Paw Animal Support
Donate to Tail to Paw Animal Support
ELLINGTON
PawSafe Animal Rescue
Donate to PawSafe Animal Rescue
NEW HAVEN
Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter
Learn more about adopting a pet from the New Haven Animal Shelter
Donate to the New Haven Animal Shelter
NEWINGTON, WATERFORD, WESTPORT
Connecticut Humane Society
Learn more about adopting a pet from Connecticut Humane Society
Donate to the Connecticut Humane Society
NEW MILFORD
Wells Valley Cat Rescue
Learn more about adopting a pet from Wells Valley Cat Rescue
Donate to Wells Valley Cat Rescue
NORTH HAVEN
North Haven Animal Control
Donate to North Haven Animal Control
NORTH HAVEN
The Purr Project Inc.
Donate to The Purr Project
OAKVILLE
Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut
Learn more about adopting a pet from Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut
Donate to Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut
PAWCATUCK
Stonington Animal Rescue Project
Donate to Stonington Animal Rescue Project
RIDGEFIELD
Looking Glass Animal Rescue
Donate to Looking Glass Animal Rescue
TORRINGTON
Kitty Quarters
Learn more about adopting a pet from Kitty Quarters
Donate to Kitty Quarters
WEST CORNWALL
The Little Guild
Learn more about adopting a pet from The Little Guild
Donate to The Little Guild
WINDSOR
Connecticut Cat Connection
Learn more about adopting a pet from Connecticut Cat Connection
Donate to Connecticut Cat Connection
WINDSOR LOCKS
Hole in One Animal Rescue
Donate to Hole in One Animal Rescue
WOODSTOCK
Paws Cat Shelter, Inc.
Learn more about adopting a pet from Paws Cat Shelter
Donate to Paws Cat Shelter