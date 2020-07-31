Clear The Shelters: Participating Connecticut Shelters

This year’s Clear the Shelters campaign is going to be bigger and better than ever! Now there are two ways you can help local shelters and animals in need – Donate or Adopt!

For the entire month of August, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend through virtual adoptions. You can also help by donating directly to a shelter through GreaterGood.org to support the animals and the shelter heroes who work there.

Participating shelters' adoption information and donation links:

BLOOMFIELD

Dog Star Rescue

Learn more about adopting a pet from Dog Star Rescue

Donate to Dog Star Rescue

BRISTOL

Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter

Learn more about adopting a pet from Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter

Donate to the Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter

EAST HARTFORD

Pack Leaders Rescue of CT

Learn more about adopting a pet from Pack Leaders Rescue of CT

Donate to Pack Leaders Rescue of CT

EAST HARTFORD

Protectors of Animals

Donate to Protectors of Animals



EAST HAVEN

East Haven Animal Shelter

Donate to East Haven Animal Shelter



EAST HAVEN

Tail to Paw Animal Support

Donate to Tail to Paw Animal Support



ELLINGTON

PawSafe Animal Rescue

Donate to PawSafe Animal Rescue



NEW HAVEN

Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter

Learn more about adopting a pet from the New Haven Animal Shelter

Donate to the New Haven Animal Shelter

NEWINGTON, WATERFORD, WESTPORT

Connecticut Humane Society

Learn more about adopting a pet from Connecticut Humane Society

Donate to the Connecticut Humane Society

NEW MILFORD

Wells Valley Cat Rescue

Learn more about adopting a pet from Wells Valley Cat Rescue

Donate to Wells Valley Cat Rescue

NORTH HAVEN

North Haven Animal Control

Donate to North Haven Animal Control



NORTH HAVEN

The Purr Project Inc.

Donate to The Purr Project



OAKVILLE

Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut

Learn more about adopting a pet from Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut

Donate to Kitty Kat Rescue of Connecticut

PAWCATUCK

Stonington Animal Rescue Project

Donate to Stonington Animal Rescue Project



RIDGEFIELD

Looking Glass Animal Rescue

Donate to Looking Glass Animal Rescue



TORRINGTON

Kitty Quarters

Learn more about adopting a pet from Kitty Quarters

Donate to Kitty Quarters

WEST CORNWALL

The Little Guild

Learn more about adopting a pet from The Little Guild

Donate to The Little Guild

WINDSOR

Connecticut Cat Connection

Learn more about adopting a pet from Connecticut Cat Connection

Donate to Connecticut Cat Connection

WINDSOR LOCKS

Hole in One Animal Rescue

Donate to Hole in One Animal Rescue



WOODSTOCK

Paws Cat Shelter, Inc.

Learn more about adopting a pet from Paws Cat Shelter

Donate to Paws Cat Shelter