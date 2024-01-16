Clinton firefighters rescue horse that was stuck in muddy water

Clinton firefighters are being credited with rescuing a horse that was stuck in a swamp on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area just before 10 a.m. after a horse owner called authorities for help. A veterinarian that specializes in horses also responded to the scene.

The fire department said a 5-year-old horse was startled, broke through a wooden fence and was found about 200 feet from the shore, stuck in muddy water.

Crews threw on cold water suits and made their way into the water. Just before reaching shore, the horse collapsed from exhaustion.

Firefighters then used sheets of plywood and rubber barn stall mats to create a bridge for the horse to carefully slide down. The horse was ultimately able to get back onto its feet and was walked back to the barn.

Crews were at the scene for about two hours and nearly 20 people assisted with the rescue. No injuries were reported, and the horse is expected to be OK.