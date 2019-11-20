Cloudy, Cool Day Today Before Sunshine, Warmer Temps Return Tomorrow

Today's weather will be cloudy and cool and could feature periods of rain and with possibly some snowflakes mixed in.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists do not believe the snow will accumulate or cause any issues.

Tomorrow looks like it will be much nicer with more sunshine and warmer temperatures near 50.

The end of the week will feature much milder temperatures and quite a bit of wind and rain.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

We're keeping an eye on a storm on Sunday that could bring rain and snow.

