Co-Owners of Eli Cannon's Plan to Develop Former Mattabesett Canoe Club on CT River

The co-owners of Eli Cannon's Tap Room in Middletown won a bid to take over the former Mattabesett Canoe Club restaurant.

Middletown has been planning to redevelop the riverfront along the Connecticut River.

The co-owners of Eli Cannon's Tap Room plan to build a combined restaurant, brewery, fast food stand and an ice cream and coffee bar on the property.

"We really wanted to put together something that was going to benefit the whole community and you know be successful down here and it was really exciting that the city could jump on board with our vision," Aubrey Lamonica said.

The owners hope to be up and running by next May.

“We just really want it to be someplace that people just come and enjoy themselves no matter what they're looking for."