Cold weather makes for ideal skiing and snowboarding conditions

Most people are not a fan of the freezing temps, but if you’re skiing or snowboarding, these conditions may be exactly what you’re looking for.

Brian McCloskey, the marketing director for Mount Southington, said they have been making snow since Sunday night.

“We stopped this morning early. And I would say that we're in prime conditions for the weekend,” McCloskey said.

While the conditions may be even better this weekend with a chance for snow, people on the mountain Thursday said it was perfect.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“They've been making snow for 48 hours straight. Conditions are absolutely perfect," Jack Beissman, from East Hartford, said. "I'm having a ball.

Kristyn Mastroianni said she and her daughter are having a blast.

“The lines are not long. So we basically have the entire mountain to ourselves,” Mastrianni said.

And the cold didn’t even seem to bother Ethan Robinson from Wolcott.

“You dress as warm as you can," Robinson said. "By the time you get up to the stop, and the adrenalin kicks in, you’re kind of sweating, which is a nice change of pace this time of year.”

Caden Lesiewicz and Ryan Melito drove up from Long Island to make sure they could get some time on Mount Southington.

“A little over two hours, it really wasn’t bad," Lesiewicz said. "We got here early; there’s like nobody on the mountain. It’s a good time.”

Melito said it was nice having some time to hang out.

“We would usually come here with our two dads, but they have school and work and were not able to come," Melito said.

Mastroianni grew up going to Mount Southington and then started skiing in Vermont when she went to college.

But now a mother, she’s making sure her kids know how special this place is.

“When I had Shay, I was like, 'I'm going to take you over to Mount Southington,'" Mastroianni said. "It just reminded me of how cool the community of, like, local mountains is. And it's just so chill, and it's just nice.“

Her daughter Shay said she loves hitting the mountain for the thrills.

"Because I love how fast it goes,” Shay said.

Shay told us why she loves going snowboarding with her mom.

“Because I love her,” Shay said.