College Student Grazed By Bullet in Bridgeport

A college student from New York was grazed by a bullet in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Police said Shotspotter detected 10 rounds on Trumbull Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday and police learned at 1:15 a.m. that a 19-year-old college student had gone to an area hospital after a bullet grazed him.

The victim said he was with friends in a vehicle in the North End of the city, which borders Trumbull and Fairfield, when they heard gunshots.

When he realized that he was injured, his friends brought him to the hospital.

He was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau, Sergeant Susan Cortello, at 203-581-5203.

You could also use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.