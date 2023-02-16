new haven

Community Members Give Input in New Haven School Superintendent Search

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Finding the next leader of New Haven Public Schools. Parents and teacher gave their thoughts Thursday evening on what candidates should be considered as superintendent with the current one set to retire in June.

At a school auditorium in New Haven, around a few dozen community members expressed what they wanted to see in a new superintendent.

“They have to have a strong backbone and be ready to hit the floor," said Superintendent Iline Tracey, who is retiring in June.

This was the second of three community meetings, gathering input on finding a new superintendent for New Haven Public Schools.

Raven Mitchell, a parent and teacher in the school district, says whoever gets the top job needs to be a problem solver.

“We need someone who has a plan for teacher retention. Our achievements are low with our students,” Mitchell said.

The New Haven Federation of Teachers rallied with students earlier this week, saying they needed a voice in the search process, wanting to be part of decision-making.

State Senator Gary Winfield says finding a person who’s the right fit for the district’s needs is essential to ensure a longer stay.

“We are an urban district. If a superintendent doesn’t have experience in an urban district, they’re probably likely to have a shorter tenure,” Winfield said.

The school district says a survey has been set up for parents to give their input on their website. They'd ideally like to see the Board of Education appoint someone to the job in April.

