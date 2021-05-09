Community Mourns New Haven Firefighter Who Died at 27

A 27-year-old firefighter from New Haven suddenly and tragically passed away this weekend, according to officials.

William McMillian was assigned to Engine 9, Ellsworth Station, and was a member of the city's fire department for four years.

"FF McMillian will be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues as a loyal, hard-working, family man," New Haven Firemen's Benevolent Association said on Facebook.

The association noted some of McMillian's efforts with the fire department.

"One such being a medical alarm in which he performed CPR on a patient that resulted in the successful return of circulation to save their life. His tenacity, strength and endurance were credited for this act," the post reads.

McMillian was previously an EMT with American Medical Response - New Haven Division.

"Within the firehouse, his reserved demeanor opened up and his love of life was expressed through conversation and camaraderie," the post continued.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.