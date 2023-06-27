Concerns continue over how TikTok stores and uses data from users

The concerns continue over how TikTok stores and uses data from people who use the app.

A press conference is being held at the State Capitol on Tuesday to discuss TikTok and why lawmakers say they are putting users at risk.

This has been an ongoing discussion about where and what information TikTok has stored and who has access to it.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is planning to highlight some of that information in the press conference.

Earlier this month, Blumenthal and Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to TikTok's CEO asking him to explain what they called "misleading or inaccurate" responses about how it stores and provides assess to U.S. user data.

Both senators cited a report from Forbes that said TikTok had stored financial information of U.S. content creators who get paid by the company including their social security numbers and tax IDs on China-based servers.

TikTok executives have repeatedly denied that U.S. data is stored in China, only in Singapore. Earlier this year, the Biden administration threatened to ban the platform nationwide if the company's Chinese owners don't sell their stakes.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m.