Conn. Couple Returns to Their North Fort Myers, FL Home After Hurricane Ian

When Hurricane Ian slammed southwest Florida last week, Toni and Ron Fox knew that their North Fort Myers home took a hit. Friends sent the couple pictures revealing the damage. They knew what to expect driving into their neighborhood, but they were still left speechless.

“There are no words for it. Holy cow. What a mess," said Ron Fox. "We are trying to clean up, but as you are going, you just don’t have the enthusiasm. Everything is a wreck.”

@NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/HHohuFYZpx — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) October 3, 2022

Toni and Ron are originally from Connecticut. Toni is a retired New London police officer. Five years ago, they retired to North Fort Myers.

They were in Connecticut during the storm and returned to Florida on Saturday night to find that Hurricane Ian damaged their roof, ripping it off in some parts. It sustained some water damage inside, their carport was destroyed and insulation is scattered on the front lawn.

"I’m very thankful that what we had happen is very minor compared to most, but it is coming back here and coming back to everything and suddenly the reality sets in," said Toni Fox. "It is only a house. Thank God we have insurance."

The couple said that they are grateful for the neighbors, who are all working to support each other. Strangers have been stopping by with fuel and other goods to share.

“The house might be broken, but my spirit is strong," said Ron Fox, of his North Fort Myers home. "We will take care of this.”