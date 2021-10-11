Conn. Lawmaker Standing by Comments Comparing Gov. Lamont to Hitler

A Connecticut lawmaker is standing by comments that compared Gov. Ned Lamont and his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to Adolf Hitler.

Republican state Rep. Anne Dauphinais initially posted a comment on Facebook Thursday night that called the Democrat “King Lamont aka Hitler.”

"“King Lamont aka Hitler dictating what we must inject into our bodies to feed our family!" Dauphinais commented on a news article about the number of state employees not in compliance with the governor's vaccine/testing mandate.

Dauphinais posted a longer comment on her Facebook page Friday night that mentioned Nazi concentration camps, book burnings and other actions under Hitler, interspersed with mentions of Lamont’s mandates during the pandemic.

“This Governor, with the help of the one-party rule we have in this state right now, has taken dictatorial powers for himself for what will be almost 2 full years when this latest extension expires,” Dauphinais wrote. “Hitler too was a dictator enabled by the rule of the single Nazi party.”

Max Reiss, Lamont's communications director, said of Dauphinais' comments, "The representative's comments are disgusting, repulsive, and disrespectful to the history and memory of victims of the Holocaust. Such anti-Semitic rhetoric has no place in state government, and no place in our public discourse."

In her post Friday, Dauphinais responded to the criticism writing, "My comments were neither anti-Semitic nor factually inaccurate."

"This dictatorial madness must stop. Nonetheless, I do want to take this opportunity to not apologize but clarify to Governor Lamont, for I was not clear that I meant that he was acting like Hitler in the early 1930’s – to date, he has not called for putting the unvaccinated in camps," she added.

Dauphinais’s district includes Plainfield and Killingly in eastern Connecticut.