Conn. man wanted in western Mass. high school shooting turns himself in, police say

A man wanted in connection with a shooting inside of a western Massachusetts high school turned himself in to police, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

Chantz Dudley, of Harford, Connecticut, turned himself in on Tuesday on two outstanding firearm warrants, Springfield police said.

Dudley, 20, is accused of forcing himself into the High School of Science and Technology in March with a gun. He then hit a person in the head with it before firing a shot inside the school's hallway, police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but it smashed a window.

The 20-year-old was already out on bail after being indicted on firearms charges in a September 2022 case at the former Eastfield Mall, police said.

Dudley faces several gun charges, including carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

He was arraigned Tuesday and was held without bail.

On March 11, investigators say Dudley, his father Dana Dudley, 44, Josiah Livingston, 22, of Hartford, and a juvenile female tried to enter the school after a teacher asked them to leave.

That's when one of the suspects grabbed the door handle, opened it and forced themselves into the school, police said.

Livingston was arrested inside of the school for assault and battery charges. Dana was arrested eight days later.