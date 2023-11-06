Conn. River Bridge replacement project to receive federal funding

President Joe Biden has announced new federal funding to repair and replace rail infrastructure along the Northeast Corridor and some of the money is being used to replace a bridge in Connecticut.

On Monday, Biden announced the $16.4 billion in new funding for 25 different passenger projects on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor through the Federal Railroad Administration's Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program.

The money is expected to help rebuild tunnels and bridges that are more than 100 years old, upgrade infrastructure including tracks, power systems, signals and stations and help future projects to improve travel times with operating speeds and reducing delays.

Included in the major awarded projects is $827 million that will be used to replace the 116-year-old Connecticut River Bridge in Old Saybrook and Old Lyme with a new resilient movable bridge. It is used by Amtrak, CTRail's Shore Line East and freight trains.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The White House says the replacement aims to increase reliability and safety, as well as increase rail speeds from 45 mph to 70 mph. Construction on the project is set to begin in 2024. Amtrak says the new bridge is expected to have a design life of 150 years.

Funding will also go to other major projects including the Gateway Hudson River Tunnel in New York and New Jersey, the Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Maryland, the Susquehanna River Bridge in Maryland and Penn Station Access in New York.

According to Biden's announcement, this new funding is expected to create more than 100,000 union jobs in construction.