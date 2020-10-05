Conn. State Police Release New Details After Trooper is Arrested in Southington

The Connecticut State Police released new details Monday morning about a trooper who was arrested over the weekend.

State police said Trooper First Class Christopher Russell, 46, was arrested by Southington Police Department shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said they received an anonymous call of a possible verbal argument between Russell and his girlfriend. According to police, the argument started when the couple was at a wedding and continued back at their home.

Russell took a mirror off a wall breaking it during the argument, police said. Police said the girlfriend's child was home at the time.

Russell is facing charges including third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor.

A State Police supervisor has seized Russell's department firearms, badge, identification and police cruiser, state police said. Russell's police powers have been suspended and an internal affairs investigation is underway, authorities added.

Troopers said Russell has been employed by Connecticut State Police since 2008.

Russell is due in court Monday morning.