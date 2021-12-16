Connecticut Airports to Receive $12.5 Million

Connecticut's 11 airports will be receiving around $12.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration through the infrastructure law.

This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Connecticut airports will receive and the money will be available to invest in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, according to the FAA.

Connecticut airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the FAA said. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.

How Much CT Airports Are Expected to Receive

This is how much local airports are expected to receive in the first year of the bipartisan infrastructure law:

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks - $9,012,737

Danbury Municipal Airport in Danbury: $295,000

Danielson Airport in Danielson: $159,000

Groton-New London Airport in Groton: $295,000

Hartford-Brainard Airport in Hartford: $159,000

Igor I Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford: $763,000

Meriden Markham Municipal Airport in Meriden: $159,000

Robertson Field Airport in Plainville: $159,000

Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven: $ 1,031,683

Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford: $295,000

Windham Airport in Windham: $159,000

