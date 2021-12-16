Bradley International Airport

Connecticut Airports to Receive $12.5 Million

Bradley Airport
Connecticut Airport Authority

Connecticut's 11 airports will be receiving around $12.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration through the infrastructure law.

This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Connecticut airports will receive and the money will be available to invest in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, according to the FAA.

Connecticut airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the FAA said. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.

How Much CT Airports Are Expected to Receive

This is how much local airports are expected to receive in the first year of the bipartisan infrastructure law:

  • Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks - $9,012,737
  • Danbury Municipal Airport in Danbury: $295,000
  • Danielson Airport in Danielson: $159,000
  • Groton-New London Airport in Groton: $295,000
  • Hartford-Brainard Airport in Hartford: $159,000
  • Igor I Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford: $763,000
  • Meriden Markham Municipal Airport in Meriden: $159,000
  • Robertson Field Airport in Plainville: $159,000
  • Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven: $ 1,031,683
  • Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Oxford: $295,000
  • Windham Airport in Windham: $159,000

Bradley International Airport
