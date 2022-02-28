Connecticut Education Foundation Brings Back Reading Bus Tour

After a two-year hiatus, the Connecticut Education Foundation (CEF) is bringing back their annual Read Across Connecticut Reading Bus Tour.

Starting in New London, the bus will tour for five days filled with reading activities for third and fourth-grade students to develop literary skills and to foster a love for reading.

“Reading is so fundamentally important, and our Read Across Connecticut project encourages children to pick up a book and learn how reading is fun,” said CEF President and CEA Vice President Joslyn DeLancey in a press release.

“As a fifth-grade teacher, there was no greater or more magical time in my class than while reading. Read-alouds inspire dynamic and important conversations and cultivate a community of caring, reflective young students. Independent reading time allows students to build a love of reading and recognize that books can take you anywhere.”

The bus will make stops in New London at the Winthrop STEM Elementary School, Jennings International Elementary School, Harbor Elementary School, Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School, and then to Plainfield Memorial School.

As part of the program, more than 1,000 third and fourth-grade students will also receive free book bags filled with school supplies and the chance to select a free book of their choice.

In addition to the reading bus, there will also be an online campaign component featuring well-known Connecticut sports stars to discuss the importance of reading.

Athletes scheduled to talk are former NBA and UConn player Scott Burrell and WNBA and UConn alum Morgan Tuck, as well as Connecticut native and rock climber Nina Williams.

In case of school delays or cancellations due to weather, the CEF Reading Bus will visit the school on the same day the following week.