Coronavirus Outbreak

Connecticut Finds Ways to Thank First Responders During Coronavirus Pandemic

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a time of crisis, people find a way to come together, even if it must be at a distance, and that is happening in communities across Connecticut.

Residents and businesses dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are making sure first responders know that they are appreciated.

These are just some examples.

Local

grocery stores 19 mins ago

Connecticut Grocers Implement New Safety Measures Amid Coronavirus Concerns

new haven 2 hours ago

Man Shot at Drive-Thru in New Haven Has Died: Police

In Vernon, New England Pizza & Restaurant donated lunch to first responders Thursday.

Danbury police said several businesses have been generous with food and donations of hand sanitizer.  

Litchfield Distillery also supplied Prospect Police with hand sanitizer.

In Fairfield, Home Depot supplied firefighters with masks to keep them safe.

Torrington police said donations of personal protective equipment have allowed officers to serve the community and stay safe.

Police in Orange thanked several families and said they received two special treats – a stack of "thank you" cards and letters from students of Peck Place School and take-out breakfast from a local business.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus OutbreakCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us