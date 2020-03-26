Connecticut Finds Ways to Thank First Responders During Coronavirus Pandemic

In a time of crisis, people find a way to come together, even if it must be at a distance, and that is happening in communities across Connecticut.

Residents and businesses dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are making sure first responders know that they are appreciated.

These are just some examples.

In Vernon, New England Pizza & Restaurant donated lunch to first responders Thursday.

Danbury police said several businesses have been generous with food and donations of hand sanitizer.

Litchfield Distillery also supplied Prospect Police with hand sanitizer.

In Fairfield, Home Depot supplied firefighters with masks to keep them safe.

Torrington police said donations of personal protective equipment have allowed officers to serve the community and stay safe.

Police in Orange thanked several families and said they received two special treats – a stack of "thank you" cards and letters from students of Peck Place School and take-out breakfast from a local business.