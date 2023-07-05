Connecticut firefighters head to Canada to help fight wildfires

Governor Ned Lamont said there are multiple firefighters from Connecticut heading to Canada to help fight wildfires.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's (DEEP) Forestry Division mobilized four CT Interstate Fire Crew firefighters to fight wildfires in Quebec.

The governor's office said the state's firefighters are part of a 20-person crew, known as the Northeast Compact, that deployed from Marlborough on Wednesday.

“The members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew and the Northeast Compact are remarkable, putting themselves on the line for others, and are so generous with their time. I’m so grateful to them, and our hard-working Forestry Division, for coordinating these deployments which have such a profound impact on our neighbors in Canada as they continue to battle these wildfires," DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

Of the four Connecticut firefighters headed to Canada, one is a full-time DEEP staff member and the other three are people who work in the private sector. The rest of the 20-person crew are from Massachusetts and Vermont, according to Lamont's office.

The wildfire smoke has caused unhealthy air and hazy conditions across Connecticut over the past few weeks.