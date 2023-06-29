All of Connecticut expected to see unhealthy air quality Friday

Air conditions are expected to worsen Friday due to air pollution caused by wildfires in Canada, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of New England.

Currently, the air quality index is in the moderate range. By Friday, unhealthy air moves in and will particularly impact sensitive groups. Parts of New York and Massachusetts are also expecting unhealthy air.

The air quality index is expected to reach between 101 and 150, according to the EPA of New England. Hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are all likely as smoke plumes make their way across the region.

Air quality forecasters are predicting elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and Northern Ontario.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Environmental officials suggest that people with pre-existing medical conditions remain indoors with their windows closed. You should also circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

Earlier this month, Canadian wildfire smoke produced unhealthy air in parts of Connecticut. The worst of the smoke and air quality was in New Haven and Fairfield counties where levels reached the "hazardous" category, and skies were visibly hazy.

Doctors say your pets can be affected by the unhealthy air quality just as much as humans.

Officials say that these kinds of air quality events are predicted to increase in frequency due to climate change. For more information and to monitor conditions, click here.