Connecticut Flower & Garden Show Brings Signs of Spring

After mild weather, wintry weather is here, but there is a sign of spring in Hartford.

The Connecticut Flower & Garden show started Thursday and goes through Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. Thursday and you can take in the sights and smells of spring until 7 p.m.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The theme is “Gateway to Spring” and the show includes live garden and landscape exhibits, seminars and demonstrations with ideas for your home.

There are also hundreds of booths that include displays, activities and things to buy.

Tickets purchased online are $17 for adults. Admission at the door is $20 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12. Admission is free for children under 5.

Daily parking is available in the Connecticut Convention Center Garage for $9 for the day or $3 for the first hour and $2 for each additional hour.

On Thursday and Friday, you can get free parking with free shuttle service at Propark South Surface Lot, 63-89 Capitol Ave. and Hudson Street in Hartford, several blocks South of the convention center.

On Saturday and Sunday, $5 will get you all-day parking in the Front Street North and South garages, across from CT Convention Center.

Learn more online at www.CTFlowerShow.com or call 860-844-8461.