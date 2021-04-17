Connecticut Food Bank & Foodshare Holds One-Time Saturday Food Distribution

Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank are adding an extra day of food distribution in East Hartford today.

The distribution event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rentschler Field.

This will be the only Saturday distribution event, but anyone in need of assistance can visit here to find one of the many food distribution sites.

The last scheduled distribution for Rentschler Field will be on Thursday, April 29 and the food bank will provide updates on final distribution dates for the rest of the drive-thru sites as they become available.

The food bank will provide information about additional community resources for food and other assistance to people attending the drive-thru locations as the closing dates approach.

CT Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule for April: