Connecticut Food Bank & Foodshare Holds One-Time Saturday Food Distribution

Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank are adding an extra day of food distribution in East Hartford today.
The distribution event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rentschler Field.
This will be the only Saturday distribution event, but anyone in need of assistance can visit here to find one of the many food distribution sites.
Local
The last scheduled distribution for Rentschler Field will be on Thursday, April 29 and the food bank will provide updates on final distribution dates for the rest of the drive-thru sites as they become available.
The food bank will provide information about additional community resources for food and other assistance to people attending the drive-thru locations as the closing dates approach.
CT Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule for April:
- Mondays – Norwich
- 28 Stonington Road, Norwich – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Tuesdays – East Hartford
- Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance,
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesdays – Norwalk
- Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk
- Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursdays – East Hartford
- Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Last scheduled distribution, Thursday, April 29.
- Fridays – New London
- St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London
- Hours: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays – Bridgeport
- Note - In the event of inclement weather, Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.
- Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport
- Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Bi-weekly Distributions:
- Saturdays, 4/3, & 4/17 - Putnam
- Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam
- Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
- Saturdays, 4/10 & 4/24 – Bristol
- Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol
- Hours: 10 a.m. to noon