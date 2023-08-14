Connecticut gets renewed $236K grant to monitor state beach water quality

Poor water quality in the Long Island Sound could force you to turn away from a day at the beach, and even pose serious health risks.

Now, Connecticut has gotten renewed federal grant funding to continue testing and monitoring coastal waters. The $236,000 grant will fund a program that aims to keep beachgoers safe.

There have been a handful of beach closures throughout the summer due to poor water quality: annoying for sun, sand and wave lovers, but important for public safety.

“If it says that the beach is closed, there's a reason for that. There's a reason to not let your children go into the water,” Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner, said.

Bacteria and viruses in the water can pose serious health risks. This summer in Connecticut, three people have been infected with the bacteria vibrio vulnificus. One person died after eating out-of-state shellfish and another passed away after exposure to water in the Long Island Sound.

“The potential threat is real, unseen and visible, should be monitored,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

Daily testing and monitoring of state beaches will continue, thanks to funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. State leaders announced the federal funding in Milford on Monday.

The funding is not new, but the renewed grant means the Department of Public Health can keep testing water for E-Coli and other bacteria, then the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection can use those results to decide if the water is safe for swimming.

“We have had so much rain, we have had opportunities for overflow of sewage, it's causing potential contamination of our beaches,” Juthani said. “And it's been hot. People want to be outside, they want to cool off, they want to utilize the beautiful shoreline that we have in Connecticut, but we need to be able to do that safely.”

While Blumenthal points out water quality in Long Island Sound has improved dramatically in the past 15 years thanks to billions invested in cleanup and new wastewater treatment programs, he said this is still a work in progress.

“Particularly because the sound is polluted by the New York sewage plants,” Blumenthal said. “The New York sewerage plants are probably the biggest source of contamination of Long Island Sound. And it is ongoing. Until New York cleans up its act, literally, Long Island Sound will be at risk.”